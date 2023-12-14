Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,987 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

