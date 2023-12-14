Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,527 shares during the quarter. Performant Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.20% of Performant Financial worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performant Financial by 639.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,106,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 3,551,705 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,651,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 1,012,342 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,916,000 after buying an additional 823,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Performant Financial by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 789,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

