Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.59. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

