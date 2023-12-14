Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 3,103 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.23% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

