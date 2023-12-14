Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.94 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

