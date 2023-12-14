Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $14,931,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,876,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.