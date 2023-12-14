Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

