Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cytokinetics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,808,725 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

