Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 136 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 136.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 206,470 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

