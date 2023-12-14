Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 7,783 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

