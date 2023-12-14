Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

