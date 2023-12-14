Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 918 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

