Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,411.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 53,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $367.00 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $379.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

