Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.27 million, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $964,506. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

