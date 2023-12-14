Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Moderna Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $212.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,985 shares of company stock worth $9,257,406. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

