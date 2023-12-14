monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.84

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.84 and last traded at $188.15, with a volume of 172723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.81 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

