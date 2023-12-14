Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $71.78 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 417,897 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $71,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

