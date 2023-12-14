Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday.

ES stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

