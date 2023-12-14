Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

