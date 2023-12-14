Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 430,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.45. 3,166,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

