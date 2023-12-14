MTC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,483 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.56. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

