MTC Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $308.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.