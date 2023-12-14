Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

