Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.