Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

UNP stock opened at $236.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

