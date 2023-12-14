Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.