Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Raised to $22.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $696.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Myers Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Myers Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,125,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myers Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

