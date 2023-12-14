NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 47.5 %

Shares of NH opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

