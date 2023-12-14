Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Natera has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,266. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

