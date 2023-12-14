National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

Get National Grid alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGG

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.