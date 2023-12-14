Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Buys A$43,400.00 in Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Darke purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$43,400.00 ($28,552.63).
Navigator Global Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.
Navigator Global Investments Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navigator Global Investments
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.