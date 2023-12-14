Nestor Cano Sells 7,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

