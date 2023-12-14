Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 214,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,120 shares of company stock worth $2,267,654. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

