NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.29. 3,913,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,543. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

