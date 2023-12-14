NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 16,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,283. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

