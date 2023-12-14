NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,175 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 6.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $125,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.92. 2,523,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

