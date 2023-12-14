NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,660. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.