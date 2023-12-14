Nikesh Arora Sells 5,240 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06.

On Friday, November 24th, Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $313.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $316.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.87 and a 200-day moving average of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

