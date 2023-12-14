Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 22,882,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 53,209,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

About Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.