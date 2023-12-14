Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 22,882,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 53,209,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
