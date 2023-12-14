Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 22.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 368.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

