Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordson Trading Up 1.2 %

NDSN opened at $240.72 on Thursday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

