NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Head-To-Head Review

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NSTS Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06% Eastern Bankshares N/A 8.32% 0.95%

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.32 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -225.25 Eastern Bankshares $781.34 million 3.11 $199.76 million ($0.28) -49.21

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. It operates branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

