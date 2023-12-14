Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Short Interest Up 327.8% in November

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 327.8% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 597,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuburu Stock Down 3.2 %

Nuburu stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Nuburu has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Nuburu alerts:

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

Nuburu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuburu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuburu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.