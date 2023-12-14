Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Trading Up 1.8 %

Nucor stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.