Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.75. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

