Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 142,964 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.