Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 66,690 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 288,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.