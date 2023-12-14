Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.24. 26,283 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.