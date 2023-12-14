NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 591,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,078. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $230.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,787 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

