Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 3,200,799 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE OXY opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

